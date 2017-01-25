Coast Guard offers boating safety course

The Weston Forum

By Weston Forum on January 25, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

USCG Auxiliary 24-3 is offering a boating safety course on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 24-3 Training Center, 1 Helwig Street, Milford.

To register in advance, go to a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins are welcome.

Class instruction will cover all the basic topics involved in the safe operation of recreational boating and seamanship, including safe personal watercraft operation. Successful completion of this eight-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and Personal Watercraft (PWC).

Family participation is encouraged. Cost is $60.

For more information about Coast Guard Auxiliary courses, call 860-663-5505, email [email protected] or visit a0142403.uscgaux.info/.

All students will need to get a State of CT Conservation ID number before taking the ABS/PWC class. To register for a free id and number, go to ct.outdoorcentral.net/InternetSales/Sales.

