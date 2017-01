There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Weston Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m.. The ceremony is a celebration of the library’s newly-renovated interior which includes new flooring, furniture, expanded work spaces and electrical upgrades.

Ken Wiggin, state librarian, is expected to speak at the ceremony along with Weston First Selectman Nina Daniel and Amy Sanborn, chairman of the library board of trustees.