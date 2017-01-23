Weston Weather Alert: Meetings, activities canceled

Weston’s Board of Education meeting scheduled for tonight, Monday, Jan. 23, has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.

According to Weston’s school website, the school campus will close at 5:30 p.m. and all activities and sports scheduled for the evening have been canceled.

The school board had planned to discuss and approve the budget proposed by Superintendent William McKersie.

The weather forecast calls for heavy winds and rain beginning around 6 p.m. and continuing until 2 a.m..