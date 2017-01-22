The Weston Forum

Willy Wonka tickets available online in Weston

By Weston Forum on January 22, 2017

From the cast of Willy Wonka Jr., Oompa Loompas Lola Connelly, Maddy Revzon, Kennedy Boehme, and Eden Leuzzi, on the bottom, took a delicious research trip to Le Rouge in Westport to sample the fine chocolates made by Aarti Khosla. — Catherine Revzon photo

Tickets are now available online for the Short Wharf theater group’s musical production of Willy Wonka Jr.

The show is being performed by Weston Middle School students on Friday, Jan. 27, at  8.pm., Saturday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. in the Weston High School auditorium.

The musical follows the enigmatic candy maker Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Tour the Wonka factory with the five lucky winners, and leave the show humming its catchy, sweet tunes.

Tickets may be purchased online at whscompany.com ahead of time. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The show is directed and choreographed by Stacey Curti and produced by Meagan Burns-Min, with music directed by Evan Grace.

The large ensemble cast features Vahn Kessler as Willy Wonka, Aidan McCarthy as Charlie Bucket, Zoe Edwards as Veruca Salt, Lindsey Greenberg as Violet Beauregarde, Bert Burns-Min as Augustus Gloop, and Gavin Spandow as Mike Teavee.

Others in the cast include Brooklyn Boehme, Nima Lewis, Lauren Lakra, Robbie Kohn, Harrison Solomon, Jonathan Eiler, Sophia Balotescu, Sarah Albert, Marlena Ascher, Paige Bjerke, Kennedy Boehme, Lola Connelly, Sana Khan, Brian Lombardi, Maddy Revzon, Audrey Mbwa-Mboma, Lou Banbury, Maya Bilstad, Paige Cobrin, Julia Constantine, Stephanie Field, Tara Hoffman, Makenzie Lehman, Eden Leuzzi, Marina Tonner, Marc Lubliner, Charlotte Relac, Ava Ascher, Chris Burns, Jackson Carter, Luana Dovolani, Isabel Kusek, Melissa Lawlor, and Sofia Zharry.

