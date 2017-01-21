Using a big advantage under the boards, the Weston High boys basketball team defeated New Milford 70-51 on Friday, Jan. 20.

Weston had a nearly 2-1 advantage in rebounds, many of which turned into second chance points.

Scoring remanned consisted for Weston, which had double digits in each quarter and was up 32-22 at halftime. New Milford remained within striking distance going into the final frame but the Trojans’ defense then held the visitors to only seven points the rest of the way.

Christian Watanabe led Weston with 23 points (including five three-pointers) and had three steals on defense. Hamilton Forsythe scored 19 and led in rebounds with 13.

Nik Parker also scored in double digits with 11. Zac Cleverer scored eight with one three-pointer. Chris Hover netted four and Andrew Folger had three with seven rebounds. Jason Lawrence scored two.

Matt Muckerman and Steve Davis led New Milford, each with 10 points.