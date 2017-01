After a six-hour bus trip, Ilisa Spitzer Nussbaum and her daughter Lucy, 11 of Weston, and hundreds of others from Connecticut have arrived in Washington, D.C. this morning for the Women’s March on Washington for a peaceful demonstration.

For the event, Lucy Nussbaum created a sign that says, “And though she be but little she is fierce, ” a quotation from William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.