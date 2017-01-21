Weston Republican Town Committee seeks new member

The Weston Republican Town Committee (RTC) will interview candidates for a vacancy on the committee.

The committee has 25 members and represents the town’s approximately 1,800 registered Republicans in political affairs. It also supports the election of Republican candidates, and screens and endorses Republican volunteers for the town’s principal boards and commissions.

The RTC meets the second Tuesday of every month.

Interested Republicans should call Dawn Rivera, chair of candidate recruitment, at 203-226-6081. For more information on the Weston RTC log on to westonrtc.org.