Sunday Talks: World War II through the eyes of my father

The Weston Historical Society has added three Sunday Talks to its exhibit schedule for Memories of World War II — Celebrating Weston’s Contributions to the War. All will be held at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road in Weston.

On Sunday, Jan, 22, 2 p.m. Weston resident Bob Machson will host the screening of the documentary Marvin: World War II Through the Eyes of My Father.

This short film features Machson’s father, Marvin Machson, a master sergeant in the U.S. 7th Army, 69th Infantry. Machson fought in the Battle of the Bulge and helped to liberate the Dachau concentration camps. He later served as a prosecutor on the U.S. War Crimes Court.

A discussion of the film and remembrances of the Greatest Generation follows the documentary.