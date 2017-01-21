The Weston Forum

Sunday Talks: World War II through the eyes of my father

By Weston Forum on January 21, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

A photo of Bob Machson’s father, Marvin Machson, in Remagen, Germany, from the World War II exhibit at the Weston Historical Society.

The Weston Historical Society has added three Sunday Talks to its exhibit schedule for Memories of World War II — Celebrating Weston’s Contributions to the War. All will be held at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road in Weston.

On Sunday, Jan, 22, 2 p.m. Weston resident Bob Machson will host the screening of the documentary Marvin: World War II Through the Eyes of My Father.

This short film features Machson’s father, Marvin Machson, a master sergeant in the U.S. 7th Army, 69th Infantry. Machson fought in the Battle of the Bulge and helped to liberate the Dachau concentration camps. He later served as a prosecutor on the U.S. War Crimes Court.

A discussion of the film and remembrances of the Greatest Generation follows the documentary.

