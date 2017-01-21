Gov. Malloy declares today Women’s March on Washington Day in Connecticut

Governor Dannel P. Malloy has signed a proclamation declaring Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, to be Women’s March on Washington Day in the State of Connecticut in recognition of the hundreds of thousands of people from across the country who will be traveling to the nation’s capital to participate in a peaceful demonstration in support of the protection of the rights, safety, and health of people and families across the country.

The Governor intends on presenting the proclamation to a group of local participants who will be attending a sister rally outside of the State Capitol building in Hartford at 1 p.m. on Saturday, which will be happening simultaneously as the Washington, D.C. event.