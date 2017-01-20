Editorial: March

Hundreds of thousands of people are taking to the streets of our nation’s capital for the Women’s March on Washington this Saturday.

In addition to the Washington demonstration, there will be “sister” rallies and protests in all 50 states.

Participants in this historic event are uniting in a call to end violence and promote rights for women, LGBT people, workers, people of color, people with disabilities, and immigrants.

The March on Washington comes one day after President-elect Donald Trump is being sworn into office.

Many women are angry and frustrated with the president-elect.

They see a man who:

Made lewd remarks about assaulting women by grabbing them by their private parts.

Denigrated the Gold Star parents of a slain Army captain.

Got 2.9 million fewer votes than his opponent, but won the election because of an antiquated Electoral College process.

May have been elected thanks to the orchestrated efforts of Russian cyberpower.

Could have taken steps to unify the country after a bitter campaign, but didn’t.

Threatens to end health care for the poor.

Threatens to end women’s reproductive rights.

Threatens the status of immigrants.

Uses social media to harangue others and hurl insults.

Ridiculed the donor class during his campaign and promised to “drain the swamp,” but is filling key leadership positions with his major campaign donors. Many seem ethically compromised and unqualified for their new jobs.

Doesn’t seem to care about women in general.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein said this week, “It’s the job of this new president to reassure people that he is not just the president of his base but he is the president of everyone. And that means a coming together.”

The voices from women, men and children of all ages across the nation will make a loud statement on Saturday.

Let’s hope the new president listens.