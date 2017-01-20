The Weston Way launches website

The Weston Way, a website designed by Weston’s Strategic Planning Committee, officially launched on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The website is a new marketing and branding initiative designed to highlight the town and emphasize why it’s a good place for incoming families to move to.

Weston’s school district is featured prominently on the site, which states, “The Weston school district combines the best attributes of private and public schools on a single unified, bucolic campus.”

Weston’s “pristine environment” is also showcased, noting Devil’s Den and its 1,750 acres and looped hiking trails.

Additional highlights are Weston’s low crime rate, proximity to Compo Beach in Westport, educated populace, relatively easy commute to New York City, and “superb homes of architectural distinction, from antique to contemporary.”

Visit thewestonway.com for more information.