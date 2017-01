Forfeiting four weight classes, the Weston High wrestling team came up short in a 45-36 loss to Stratford on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Weston was missing wrestlers at 113, 160, 170 and 285 pounds.

Jack Tunney (106), Anthony Fontana (120), Seth Papay (132), Jack Braden (145), Jackson Quist (152) and Mike Otworth (220) all posted victories.