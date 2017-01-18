The Weston Forum

Boys basketball: Weston 89, Jonathan Law 66

By Weston Forum on January 18, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

In its highest tally of the season to date, the Weston High boys basketball team defeated Jonathan Law of Milford 84-66 on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Weston, which had a 10-point (39-29) lead at halftime, saved its best for last with 34 points in the fourth quarter.

Four players scored in double digits. Hamilton Forsythe led the Trojans with 20 points. Nik Parker was next with 18.

Chris Hover and Zach Clevenger each netted 13. Christian Watanabe scored nine, as did Robert Waltzman.

Andrew Folger scored four and Jason Lawrence had three points.

