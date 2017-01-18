Obituary: Barbara J. Blankfort

Barbara J. Blankfort passed away on January 16, 2017 after succumbing to complications from a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

She is survived by her five children (Frederick Kauhl of Whitefish, Montana, James Kauhl (and his wife Lisa) of Windham, New Hampshire, Jeffrey Kauhl of Norwalk, CT, Douglas Kauhl (and his wife Diane) of North Haven, CT and Lisa Rothman (and her husband Max) of Fairfield, CT) and six grandchildren (Sam, Paige, Cooper, Emma, Matthew and Jonathan). She is predeceased by her husband Charles, father James, mother Margaret and sister Peggy.

Born and raised in Mt. Vernon, Ohio she attended the College of St. Mary of the Springs where she studied music theory and began to fully realize her natural gifts and angelic voice. After marrying Frederick Kauhl Sr. in Ohio in 1959, Barbara had five children who would become the focal point of her life. Throughout the next 15 years she would not only provide her family with unconditional love but also a safe harbor amid some personal hardships. The family moved to Weston, CT in 1970 and, after divorcing her first husband in 1973, she transitioned seamlessly into her new role as both emotional and financial provider.

She worked tirelessly teaching piano at home to her many students and as Music Director at St. Francis of Assisi Parish while providing the emotional support for her family. After a chance meeting through a local handyman, she would marry the love of her life, Charles L. Blankfort (1933 – 2013), in 1976 and together they raised the family in Weston. In 1995, Barbara left St. Francis and continued her work in the church as organist and choir director at Sacred Heart Parish in Georgetown, CT until her retirement. She also continued teaching piano and performing with various singing groups as a volunteer throughout the remainder of her life.

Barbara was beautiful both inside and out and had an endless reservoir of compassion and a smile that would warm any room she entered. She was the backbone of her family with a fierce love and devotion for her children. As her memories faded in her later years and she lost the ability to express herself, it was her strength and love that once again provided the foundation for her family to move forward. She will be missed beyond words and her beautiful voice and smiling eyes will forever remain in our hearts.

Friends and family are invited to attend a wake at the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church Street, Georgetown, followed by a service at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish, 30 Church Street, Georgetown. Barbara will the be laid to rest at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 80 Commerce Street, Hawthorne, NY. Memorial donations can be made in her name at The Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.