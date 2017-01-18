Opioid crisis talk at UMC of Westport and Weston

Mountainside’s Director of Outpatient Services, Amy Sedgwick, is scheduled as a guest speaker during United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston’s Adult Education Hour on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m.

More than a lecture, Sedgwick is seeking an interactive exchange of conversation and ideas on how to foster recovery environments, maintain balance, and build a supportive community.

“Recovery begins with acknowledgement, finding personal inner strength, and through hope, pushing forward,” said Sedgwick. “Recovery is not just stopping a pattern of behavior, but more about learning healthy outlets, implementing boundaries, and being surrounded by a network that promotes health and wellbeing.”

Topics to be covered by Sedgwick include:

Examining addiction from the eyes of an addicted individual

How an addiction can develop

A look inside the average medicine cabinet

Signs of addiction

Pitfalls to avoid

How to love an addicted person

“Recovery is about faith in that maintaining methodical change will evoke radical change,” Sedgwick said.

United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston is located at 49 Weston Road, Westport, CT.