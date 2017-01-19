Having superior numbers put the Weston High boys swimming and diving team in a good position against Joel Barlow.

The Trojans often had more entrants in events in a meet last Tuesday, Jan. 10. Their speed was also a factor in a 96-75 win at the Weston Middle School pool.

Weston, which never trailed, went to work early in the opening event, the 200-yard medley relay. Josh Franco, Sam Stewart, Mitchell Levi and Nathan Katz formed the first-place team that finished in 1:50.58. Also scoring were David Gelfand, James Matik, Tyler Randall and Sydney Louit in third with a 2:06.78.

The individual events began with the 200 free. Nathan Katz won the event, finishing in 2:04.41. He was followed by Teague Chamberlin in 2:07.86. Camden Archambeau took fourth with a time of 2:12.83.

Next came the 200 individual medley, where Weston took third through fifth. Randall came in third with a time of 2:20.82. Mateus Babinski followed him, finishing in 2:23.31. Matik came in fifth in 2:38.65.

In the 50 free, the Trojans claimed first, fourth and fifth places. Winning the event was Franco in 25.21. Sydney Louit and Gelfand finished in 27.25 and 27.91, respectively.

Though Barlow did not have any divers, Weston had Andrew Bell, Nikita Moffly and Liam Simmons to score points.

The swimming resumed with the 100-yard butterfly, where Weston took first, second and fourth. Stefan Garbee won the event with a time of 57.30. Charlie Palsho was right behind him in 59.22 and Brandon touched the wall in 1:01.75.

In the 100 free, the Trojans took second, third and fourth with Katz, Mitchell Levi, and Teague Chamberlin. Their respective times were 51.94, 55.56 and 56.25.

In the 500 free, Weston had the same finish. Stewart took second in 5:27.48. Gelfand came in third, in 5:44.79, and Tim Achar was fourth in 6:42.62.

With the 200 free relay, 100 backstroke, and 100 breaststroke remaining, the Trojans swam unofficially, and forfeited all remaining points to Barlow.

Now 3-0 overall, Weston hosts Watertown on Friday at 5 p.m. and is at Bunnell/Stratford on Tuesday at 4.