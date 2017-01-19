A couple of aspects of its opponent’s game in particular would derail the Weston High boys basketball team.

Visiting New Fairfield last Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Trojans were at a disadvantage in terms of rebounding. But it was also the former’s ability to hit the three-point shot that sealed the outcome.

The Rebels hit 12 three-pointers on the night, the most important coming in overtime as they held on for a 56-53 win.

Weston trailed 13-12 after one quarter and held the Rebels to just five points in the next frame while building a 28-18 lead at halftime.

The gap still remained at 10 after three frames as the two sides matched each other point for point in the third. New Fairfield rallied to make up the difference with the help of three straight successful three-point shots at the start of the final frame and eventually tied it at 50-50 to force the extra period.

In a defensive battle, the Trojans scored just three points in overtime. They held New Fairfield to the same until the end when it sank a three-pointer at the buzzer to win it.

Christian Watanabe and Nik Parker led Weston, each with 13 points, with the former also hitting two three-pointers. Zach Clevenger scored eight and Chris Hover scored seven.

Hamilton Forsythe sank six. Rob Waltzman, Andrew Folger and Luke Davies each scored two.

As opposed to hot shooting from its opponent, it was shooting problems of its own that hampered Weston when it visited Notre Dame two days later. The Trojans had trouble sinking shots from the field and at the foul line in a 64-37 loss, their lowest-scoring contest of the season.

“We certainly took a lot of shots,” said Weston head coach Sam Moser. “I think we had an off night.”

Weston, which trailed 14-8 after one quarter, was down 33-18 at halftime and never recovered.

The Lancers outscored the visitors in each quarter and even held them to single digits in two.

The Trojans were hampered by missed free throws, hitting only six of 24 attempts. Three-point shooting also proved difficult, as Weston sank just one despite 20 attempts.

Parker was the only Weston player to score in double figures, with 11 points. He also led in rebounds with 12.

Hover scored 11 and Rob Waltzman added six. Each had eight rebounds.

Watanabe scored four and Clevenger sank one three-pointer. Jason Lawrence, Josh Davidoff and Folger each sank two points.

Noreaga Davis and Anthony Mongillo each led Notre Dame with 12.

Now 4-4, Weston hosts New Milford on Friday and is home to Immaculate on Tuesday. Both games are at 7 p.m.