Some unwilling help on the part of its opponent went a long way for the Weston High wrestling team.

Hosting Notre Dame of Fairfield last Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Trojans received points for simply showing up for the meet, as Notre Dame could not fill a number of weight classes. This resulted in 30 points by forfeit for the Trojans in a 54-23 win.

Weston’s Jack Tunney got some easy points at 106 pounds when the Lancers had to forfeit. Neither side had a wrestler at 113 pounds.

The Lancers won the 120-pound class when Josh Castillo pinned Anthony Fontana in 4:14 but the Trojans took eight of the next nine, including forfeits at 126 and 132 pounds with wins going to Andrew Prackup and Seth Papay, respectively.

Two pins followed. Christian Cuevas defeated Tavon Simpson in 1:07 at 138 pounds and Jack Braden did likewise to Jordan McCarthy in 1:13 at 145.

The 152-pound class went to Jackson Quist when Notre Dame had to forfeit. Jakarta Walker then gave the Lancers victory at 160 pounds with a win over Luke McNally.

“As a wrestling coach you always like the kid that refuses to get pinned,” said Weston coach Mario Federici. “If he can weather the storm in the beginning of his wrestling career he will have a successful season.”

Three more wins by Weston kept its lead safe. Leif Kronberg took 170 pounds by forfeit and Jackson Aguas needed only 16 seconds to pin Angel Maria at 182. The Trojans’ final win was at 195 pounds with Steven Kolenik getting the forfeit.

The 220-pound class went to the Lancers when Klyde Auba pinned Mike Otworth in 3:47. They won at 285 pounds by forfeit.

Weston, now 3-2, wrestles in the New Milford Tournament on Saturday and hosts Brookfield on Wednesday at 6.