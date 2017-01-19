Rebels end winning streak

It was an education of sorts for the Weston High girls basketball team.

Taking on New Fairfield last week, the Trojans learned what it takes to match up with one of the better teams in the South-West Conference. In some ways the Trojans kept up with their opponent while in others they were out-matched in a 43-26 loss at home in a battle of unbeaten teams on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

“We knew what to expect,” said Weston head coach Dan Rosen, noting New Fairfield has now won close to 30 straight regular-season games. “They have a lot weapons.”

The Rebels were particularly effective in rebounding as well as winning loose balls. Rosen estimated they were winning 90% of them in the first half.

“They’re big and they’re strong,” he said. “They were taking the ball away from our younger team.”

With the help of a couple of successful three-point shots by Katie Orefice, including one at the buzzer, the Trojans kept pace with their opponent, trailing just 12-10 at the end of the first quarter. Things began to unravel in the next.

The Rebels embarked on a 15-0 scoring run. It was not until 1:54 remained in the half that the Trojans stopped the streak on two free throws by Orefice, as they trailed 27-12 at the break and never recovered.

When play resumed Weston held the Rebels to single digits in each of the third and fourth quarters, even outscoring its opponent in the latter, but could not close the gap.

Orefice led Weston with 13 points, including three three-pointers. Claire DeMarco and Grace Toner each sank four.

Kate Joyce scored three and Bridget Angus netted two.

Sydney Gouviea and Kristen Teklits led the Rebels with 16 and 15 points, respectively. The latter also had four three-pointers.

This was not the only difficult opponent Weston faced last week, as it hosted Notre Dame of Fairfield two days later. Although the Trojans fared better, they came up just short, 42-39, to the defending South-West Conference champs.

Orefice led Weston with 18 points, including a three-pointer. DiMarco was next with eight and Jen Welsh netted six.

Georgia Burkard scored three, with Toner, DiMarco and Joyce each getting four.

Weston, now 8-2 overall, is at New Milford on Friday and visits Immaculate on Tuesday. Both games are at 7 p.m.