Two free throws by Hamilton Forsythe with less that 12 seconds to go helped the Weston High boys basketball team hold off Stratford for a 60-58 win on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Weston held a 14-13 lead after the first quarter but the Red Devils inched ahead in the second to take a 32-28 advantage at halftime.

A strong third quarter put the Trojans back on top (46-44) and it remained anyone’s game until late in the action. Stratford scored with 25 seconds left to tie it but was called for a foul with 11.4 seconds to go, which allowed Weston to sink what would be the winning points.

Forsythe led Weston inspiring with 16 points. He also had nine rebounds.

Chris Hpver sank 14, including three three-pointers. Christian Watanabe also scored in double digits with 12.

Nik Parker (pictured) scored seven, as did Andrew Folger, who had one three-pointer. The former also led in rounds with 11.

Zach Clevenger and Robert Waltzman each scored two for Weston.

Nate Shields led Stratford with 24 points, including three three-pointers.