Learn more about Weston wildlife this Saturday

January 17, 2017

Animal Control Officer Mark Harper will discuss bears and other wildlife in Weston this Saturday. — Liv Myhre photo

The Kiwanis Club of Weston will host Weston’s Animal Control Officer, Mark Harper, for a discussion of wildlife in Weston on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Kiwanis meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. at Norfield Parish Hall. Breakfast is served and members of the public are welcome.

Harper has been Weston’s Animal Control Officer for 27 years and is a lifelong Weston resident, giving him a unique perspective on how wildlife in Weston has changed over the years. Over 50% of the calls gets each year are from residents concerned about wildlife.

According to Harper, Weston is attractive to animals since the town bordered by thousands of acres of preserved land such as Devil’s Den and the Saugatuck Reservoir. As animals move out of the preserved land, they find two-acre zoning and plenty of open space in Weston.

Harper will discuss what types of animals are in Weston, why they are here, and what will happen with them in the future. He will also offer a question and answer session.

The Kiwanis Club of Weston sponsors a variety of programs and events to raise money for local organizations. The club’s membership is open to all men and women residing or working in the area. For more information, visit westonkiwanis.org.

