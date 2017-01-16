Kimberly Wilson performs A JOURNEY in Weston

Kimberly Wilson is bringing her musical one-woman show, A JOURNEY, to Weston.

This highly acclaimed performance brings to life seven historical African-American women, including an African queen, Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou, and more.

Through soulful singing, character transformations, joyous celebrations, and painful reflections, Wilson takes the audience on a powerful journey of courage, persistence, hope, faith, and love.

A JOURNEY was conceived by Wilson more than 20 years ago, when she presented one of her first “characters,” Sojourner Truth, during Hurlbutt Elementary School’s Black History Month. Since then, the show has evolved greatly. Wilson has incorporated more spirituals and added characters and authentic dialogue to the performance. “These are historical figures I’m portraying, but anybody who comes to see the show can find something in their own history,” she said. “Everyone has a unique journey.”

In 2016, Wilson was awarded Best Playwright for A JOURNEY by the Atlanta Black Theater Festival.

A JOURNEY will be performed Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. at the Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Road.

Admission is free, and the show is open to the public. Donations to support Music Makers Ministry, an after-school music and arts program at Norfield, are welcome. For more information, go to norfield.org.