Obituary: Ida I. Stratz

Ida I. Stratz (Pim), age 90 of Weston, beloved wife of the late Donald Charles Stratz, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Norwalk Hospital.

Born January 17, 1926 in Half-Way-Tree, Jamaica, BWI, she married Donald in Jamaica on September 3, 1951. As newlyweds, they initially moved to Buffalo, New York to begin raising a family. Over the next 20 plus years, the family relocated several times on the East and West coasts. They finally settled in Weston, Connecticut and lived there for approximately 43 years.

Ida had an artistic touch and enjoyed painting and drawing as a hobby. She eventually transitioned her artistic talent to floral designs and provided beautiful flower arrangements for weddings and other events. Ida also had a passion for growing orchids, and for a number of years, she shared a working relationship and friendship with J&L Orchards. Other recreational activities included golf and tennis with her friends at the club.

Ida is survived by her three sons, Marc Stratz and wife Sheri, Pete Stratz and wife Terri, and Donald Stratz Jr.. Grandchildren include Ben Bottini, Aaron Stratz, Danielle Stratz, Lauren Stratz and Collin Stratz. A memorial service for Pim was held Saturday, January 14th at Spear-Miller Funeral Home in Fairfield, CT.