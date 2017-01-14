Notre Dame 64, Weston 37

Having difficulty in sinking its shots, the Weston High boys basketball team lost 64-37 to host Notre Dame of Fairfield on Friday, Jan. 13.

Weston, which trailed 14—8 after one quarter, was down 33-18 at halftime and never recovered.

The Lancers outscored the visitors in each quarter and even helm them to single digits in two.

The Trojans were hampered by missed free throws, hitting only six of 24 attempts. Three-point shooting also proved difficult, as Weston sank just one despite 20 attempts.

Nik Parker was the only Weston played to score in double figures with 11 points. He also led in rebounds with 12.

Chris Hover scored 11 and Rob Waltzman added six. Each had eight rebounds.

Christian Watanabe scored four and Zach Clevenger sank one three-pointer. Jason Lawrence, Josh Davidoff and Andrew Folger each sank two points.

Noreaga Davis and Anthony Mongillo each led Notre Dame with 12.