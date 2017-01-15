The Hallway: Weston High School hits a high note

Last month I wrote a column saying Weston High School was out of tune for the school’s lack of music culture amid a dominant sports culture.

As a musician (as well as two-season athlete), I offered suggestions to the administration to improve the recognition of students involved in music programs.

I am pleased to report that since then, the school administration has made tremendous strides in recognizing student musicians.

On the day my column was published in The Weston Forum, I received an email from Weston High School Principal Deorio, apologizing and promising change.

She was good to her word.

The next week, music students who had made Western Regionals were recognized over the loudspeakers and called down to take a photo.

The chorus and orchestra concert was advertised and had its best turnout in years. Highlights from the concert were shown on the video announcements for multiple days afterward.

Finally, the Tri-M Music Honors Society’s caroling fund-raiser received many donations from students and cheery tunes were heard throughout classrooms during the week leading up to winter break.

I am thrilled. I had no idea that my words would resonate with so many people and that change could occur so quickly.

Of course, there is still a way to go before we completely solve the high school’s musical problem, but the school has taken a distinct and important first step in bolstering the department and the students, and it has not gone unnoticed.

The Hallway is a weekly column written on a rotating basis by Weston High School students.