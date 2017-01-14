The Weston Forum

Shepherds celebrate mentorship month

By Weston Forum on January 14, 2017 in Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Lindsay Duggan, a Weston mother, is mentoring a sophomore, Odera Smart, at Kolbe Cathedral High School in Bridgeport.

January is National Mentorship Month — a month dedicated since 2002 to promoting youth mentoring programs in the United States.

For 18 years, Connecticut’s Shepherds has partnered with Kolbe Cathedral High School in Bridgeport and Notre Dame High School in West Haven to provide tuition support and mentorship to at-risk youth.

Currently, Shepherds has 71 adult mentors working with 60 young men and women in the greater New Haven and Bridgeport area.

Mentors come from all walks of life and all professions; they share a common commitment to serve as role models, confidants and cheerleaders for their students.

For more information about mentoring a student or contributing toward a student’s education, visit shepherdsmentors.com.

