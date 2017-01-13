A Weston teen’s look at World War II

It’s hard to imagine life 75 years ago, when the whole world was at war for the second time, and half of Europe was conquered by one country.

In 1941, instead of brewing coffee in the morning, Americans were making personal sacrifices. They went without creature comforts, scraping leftover grease into filters, and collecting scrap metal to be used for the war effort.

Nowadays, World War II is something most young people just study in history books. But what was the war actually like, particularly for people who lived in Weston?

Here to remind us and paint a more visual and personal picture of the war is Memories of World War II, an exhibit currently on display at the Weston Historical Society’s museum at 104 Weston Road.

The exhibit contains artifacts, photographs, armaments, vehicles, and other vestiges of the war. Many items were provided by Westonites and their families. Among the objects on display are a .50-caliber machine gun, which takes up as much space as the military motorcycle and sidecar on view.

There are also different uniforms worn by soldiers of different countries, surrounded by photos of Westonites who served during the war. The Westonites are grouped by their station, such as Pacific Theater or European Theater. There is also a story about each one, available to read in a booklet at the museum.

Of the many interesting experiences and diaries about the war, a few particularly caught my eye. Sgt. Dudley Bauerlein, a machine gunner in the U.S. Army, was waiting to be shipped out of the Philippines in 1945 on Leyte, one of the islands, when he was reunited with his half-brother, Edward, whom he didn’t recognize at first because Edward had been stuck in an internment camp for four years.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rufus S. Charlton was a part of the infamous 303rd Bombardment group, tagged “Hell’s Angels,” known for participating in a record 364 combat bombing missions. Charlton spent 10 years in the B-52 program serving as a master navigator and crew member on B-17s, B-29s, B-47s, and B-52s.

Lincoln Kirstein, a private first class in Patton’s Third Army, achieved great accolades for his involvement in the “Monuments Unit,” which was devoted to rescuing European art the Germans had stolen from countries they plundered.

Kirstein and his unit saved more than 60,000 works of art, and their story was told in the film The Monuments Men. One of the items Kirstein personally recovered was a 15th-Century piece stolen from Belgium, known as the Ghent altarpiece. For his efforts, Kirstein was honored in a ceremony presided over by Belgian royalty at the Royal Palace of Brussels.

These are just some of the exciting stories told at the exhibit.

There is a section of memorabilia showing what life was like in Weston during the war. It includes an assortment of ration cards with removable stamps that were good for things like sugar, meat, cooking oil, and canned goods. There is a “Sector-18” air raid sign, a reminder that a previous generation of children grew up when there was such a thing as air raid sirens. A toxic waste sign with a hard helmet in front of it depicts the aftereffect of the atom bomb. There is also propaganda sponsored by Chevron.

One wall of the exhibit is reserved for excerpts from a new book called Living World War II/One Family in Weston, Connecticut, Memorable Letters and Experiences by W. Scott Hill.

My favorite attraction at the exhibit was paintings of Staff Sgt. Douglas B. Leigh Jr., whose artwork is astonishingly detailed in watercolor. Self-written journal entries are embedded to describe his time with the 78th Infantry Division.

In one of his entries, he says, “Some said we walked over 25 miles, thousands of men and vehicles converged on the bridge. We crossed as a single strike dive bomber tried in vain to knock it out. Exhausted, we fell asleep. At 3:00 AM, an order came down to move out for a new offensive. I heard someone crying. — March 8th, 1945.”

Upstairs in the museum is a variety of equipment that soldiers used for combat purposes, such as a bazooka, a brass knuckle, and knives. There are also portable military communications equipment and a mine detector. Here is where you can see the different gear soldiers used such as a sword issued to a Japanese officer, a 2.85-pound M1 helmet that American soldiers wore, and bright-red Italian grenades. Communication between soldiers was a precious intelligence advantage, so many units brought dogs to carry their messages should the radio fail to work.

These are just a few highlights of my visit. Some special events are also being featured, such as lectures and screenings of films like Saving Private Ryan, Patton, and Das Boot.

The exhibit is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., through April 1. For more information visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.