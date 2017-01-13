Kyle Navin plea deal postponed

Kyle Navin, who is on trial for the murder of his parents, had his court case continued until Feb. 16.

Navin appeared in Bridgeport Superior Court on Thursday, Jan. 12, to decide whether to take a plea deal offered by the court. However, after a meeting held in private by the judge, prosecutor and Navin’s attorney, the case was continued until Feb. 16. No details about the plea deal have been released.

Navin, 28, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of murder with special circumstances in the shooting deaths of his parents, Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin of Easton, former longtime residents of Weston. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held on $2.5 million bail.

His girlfriend, Jennifer Valiante, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and hindering prosecution for helping Navin plan and cover up the deaths. She is being held on $2 million bail, and has also pleaded not guilty. She has a Feb. 14 court date.

The bodies of Jeffrey Navin, 56, and Jeanette Navin, 55, were found on the grounds of a vacant Weston in October 2015, two months after the couple disappeared. Both had been shot.

According to police reports, Kyle Navin, a heroin user, allegedly killed his parents because he was concerned he was going to be cut out of their wills.

Before the murders, he sent a series of text messages to Valiante saying he had a plan that would “solve all our problems” and “give us a wealthy and amazing life.”