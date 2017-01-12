Unable to protect 10-point lead, the Weston High boys basketball team lost 56-53 in overtime to host New Fairfield on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Weston trailed 13-12 after on quarter and held the Rebels to just five points in the next frame while building a 28-18 lead at halftime.

The gap still remained at 10 after three frames as the two sides matches each other point for point in the third but New Fairfield rallied to make up the difference in the rest of regulation tie to bring on overtime.

Each side was held to single digits in the extra period but the Rebels held onto a three-point lead for the win.

Christian Watanabe and Nik Parker led Weston, each with 13 points with the former also hitting two three-pointers. Zach Clevenger scored eight and Chris Hover scored seven.

Hamilton Forsythe sank six. Rob Waltzman, Andrew Folger, and Luke Davies each scored two.