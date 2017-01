Taking advantage of a number of forfeits by its opponent, the Weston High wrestling team defeated Notre Dame 54-23 on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Jack Tunney (106 pounds), Andrew Prackup (126), Seth Papay (132), Jackson Quist (152), Leif Kronberg (170) and Steven Kolenik (195) all won in this fashion. Christian Cuevas (138), Jack Braden (145)and Jackson Aguas all posted victory as well.