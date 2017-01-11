Seeing its winning streak stop at eight games, the Weston High girls basketball team dropped its first contest of the season in a 43-26 loss to New Fairfield on Wednesday, Jan. 11, in a battle of previously unbeaten teams.

Weston trailed just 12-10 after one period but was outscored 15-2 in the second, its lone points coming on two free throws by Katie Orefice (pictured).

The Trojans fared a little better in the third quarter and actually outscored the Rebels in the last frame but were way short of catching their opponent.

Orefice led Weston with 13 points, including three three-pointers. Claire DeMarco and Grace Toner each sank four.

Kate Joyce scored three and Bridget Angus netted two.