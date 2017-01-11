The Weston Forum

Girls basketball: New Fairfield 43, Weston 26

By Weston Forum on January 11, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

orefice111_Fotor

Seeing its winning streak stop at eight games, the Weston High girls basketball team dropped its first contest of the season in a 43-26 loss to New Fairfield on Wednesday, Jan. 11, in a battle of previously unbeaten teams.

Weston trailed just 12-10 after one period but was outscored 15-2 in the second, its lone points coming on two free throws by Katie Orefice  (pictured).

The Trojans fared a little better in the third quarter and actually outscored the Rebels in the last frame but were way short of catching their opponent.

Orefice led Weston with 13 points, including three three-pointers. Claire DeMarco and Grace Toner each sank four.

Kate Joyce scored three and Bridget Angus netted two.

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Playoff chances remain alive
  2. Football: Second half dooms Weston
  3. Softball location changed
  4. Girls basketball: Trojans hold off Wildcat threat

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Property transfers: Weston has 10 home sales in December Next Post Wrestling: Weston 54, Notre Dame 23
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress