Skiing: Trojans hit the slopes

By Rocco Valluzzo on January 12, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The recent snowstorm came a few days late but that didn’t stop the Weston High boys ski team from starting the season.

Conditions were still good enough for racing at Mount Southington last Thursday, Jan. 5, and the Trojans were ready. With a team time of 291.70 seconds, they captured four wins against Joel Barlow (309.74), St. Luke’s (333.18), Westhill (363.68) and Danbury (384.20). Their only loss was to Fairfield Prep (278.20), which was first on the mountain overall.

Leading the entire field of racers was Morgan Dawkins. With a combined 44.06, he was first out of more than 100 in the varsity race.

Weston also had three other skiers in the top 30. A 48.51 got Jake Wilder 22nd.

Taking 26th was Gabe Toth in 49.29. Kevin Crowley was 30th in 49.50.

Weston had back-to-back finishes from its next two skiers. Brendan Scoff’s 50.06 was good for 35th and Henry Robbins was right behind him in 50.28 to complete the scoring for the team.

Also in the varsity race, Will Ruiz was 41st in 52.10. Nick Miner was 61st with a 55.51. Next was Andrew King in 56.01 for 63rd.

The opening race was a sweep for the Weston girls. A time of 319.63 was good for wins against Joel Barlow (321.19), St. Luke’s (385.79), Danbury (450.58) and Westhill (483.96). Individual times were not available.

Weston resumes its schedule when it faces Southington, Brunswick, Ridgefield, Hand and Gilbert on Jan. 26.

