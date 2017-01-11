Property transfers: Weston has 10 home sales in December

There were 10 home sales in Weston for the month of December 2016, totaling $10.77 million.

The average sale price was $1,077,000, while the median sale price was $800,000. Of the 10 homes sold, four exceeded the average sale price.

The highest price paid was $2.15 million for a house on Connors Lane. The lowest price was $406,000 for a house on Newtown Turnpike.

Those numbers are down from home sales in Weston a year ago. In December 2015, 16 homes sold in Weston for a total of $15.4 million. However, the average sale price in December 2015 was $963,750, which is down from the average in December 2016.

The following property transfers were recorded with the town clerk for the month of December:

47 Tubbs Spring Drive, Gerald and Melanie Luminoso to Michael and Marta Curry, $1,400,000

11 Winthrop Hills, James and Holly Wiemken to Thomas and Tiffany Wei, $1,300,000

35 Joanne Lane, Eric and Grace Blomberg to James and Holly Wiemken, $700,000

29 Salem Road, John and Angela Saez to John and Elizabeth Markham, $720,000

440 Newtown Tpk., M&T Bank to Edyta Awan, $406,000

101 Kettle Creek Road, Frank and Vera Clarke to Michael Kistler and Kara Matty, $880,000

1 Connors Lane, 1 Connors Lane LLC to Eunice and Ho Bae, $2,150,000

9 Lagner Lane, Barry Mills to Marlene Aguiar, $680,000

7 Twin Walls Lane, Jared Dermont to David and Caroline Skoczen, $1,925,000

48 Norfield Road, Real Estate Holdings LLC to Weston Ventures LLC, $609,000