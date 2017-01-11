The Weston Forum

Property transfers: Weston has 10 home sales in December

By Gregory Menti on January 11, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

There were 10 home sales in Weston for the month of December 2016, totaling $10.77 million.

The average sale price was $1,077,000, while the median sale price was $800,000. Of the 10 homes sold, four exceeded the average sale price.

The highest price paid was $2.15 million for a house on Connors Lane. The lowest price was $406,000 for a house on Newtown Turnpike.

Those numbers are down from home sales in Weston a year ago. In December 2015, 16 homes sold in Weston for a total of $15.4 million. However, the average sale price in December 2015 was $963,750, which is down from the average in December 2016.

The following property transfers were recorded with the town clerk for the month of December:

47 Tubbs Spring Drive, Gerald and Melanie Luminoso to Michael and Marta Curry, $1,400,000

11 Winthrop Hills, James and Holly Wiemken to Thomas and Tiffany Wei, $1,300,000

35 Joanne Lane, Eric and Grace Blomberg to James and Holly Wiemken, $700,000

29 Salem Road, John and Angela Saez to John and Elizabeth Markham, $720,000

440 Newtown Tpk., M&T Bank to Edyta Awan, $406,000

101 Kettle Creek Road, Frank and Vera Clarke to Michael Kistler and Kara Matty, $880,000

1 Connors Lane, 1 Connors Lane LLC to Eunice and Ho Bae, $2,150,000

9 Lagner Lane, Barry Mills to Marlene Aguiar, $680,000

7 Twin Walls Lane, Jared Dermont to David and Caroline Skoczen, $1,925,000

48 Norfield Road, Real Estate Holdings LLC to Weston Ventures LLC, $609,000

Related posts:

  1. SLIDESHOW: Weston High School Class of 2016
  2. Tomato season at Viv’s Veggies
  3. Aspetuck Land Trust sets 50th anniversary celebration for members
  4. Weston Historical Society adds new sponsor

Tags: , ,

Previous Post New laws in effect in Connecticut Next Post Girls basketball: New Fairfield 43, Weston 26
About author
Gregory Menti

Gregory Menti


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress