Every match was a battle for the Weston High wrestling team when it visited New Fairfield.

The Trojans had to earn each win last Wednesday, Jan. 4. Unfortunately, not too many came their way. They took only three weight classes from the defending State Open champs in a 61-18 loss.

Starting with the lighter weights, the Rebels won the first seven contests, including at 106 pounds with Ashton Capichiano pinning Jack Tunney in 36 seconds. Weston had no eligible wrestler at 113 pounds, giving the hosts the win by forfeit.

It was a close match at 120 pounds before New Fairfield’s Liam Goudie held on to beat Anthony Fontana in a 2-1 decision. Braden Reilly then pinned Weston’s Andrew Prackup in 1:09 at 126 pounds.

The 132-pound class lasted slightly longer, with Jason Vitrit doing likewise to Jake Cavicchia in 1:11. The Rebels also recorded pins in the next two classes, including at 138 pounds with Jake Costanzo beating Seth Papay in 1:54, and at 145 with Avery Shay doing the same to Jack Braden in 1:35.

Weston did get the win at 152 pounds. With only seven seconds left, Jackson Quist pinned Marc Jonas in 5:53.

“He was getting beaten most of his match,” said Weston head coach Mario Federici. “Jackson showed his teammates why it’s so important to push yourself when conditioning for this sport, in order to win at the end of the third period.”

The Rebels then took the next three, starting with Dan Gioia pinning Luke McNally in 1:03 at 160. Aaron Mullally followed by winning a 13-2 decision over Weston’s Leif Kronberg at 170 pounds.

At 182 pounds, New Fairfield’s Bill Magrino pinned Jackson Aguas in 3:01. Weston then posted two straight wins, including at 195 pounds with Camillo Fontana pinning Tyler King in 4:41.

“He works hard in practice and always has a smile on his face,” said Federici. “Showing his teammates a positive attitude and hard work equals success.”

Mike Otworth also won by pin, coming in 2:33 over Shane Mallory at 220 pounds. The Rebels finished with a win by forfeit at 285.

Now 2-2, Weston wrestles in the Kearney Duals on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Staples High and is home to Stratford on Wednesday at 6 p.m.