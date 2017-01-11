New laws in effect in Connecticut

The beginning of a new year means there are new state laws in Connecticut. Multiple pieces of legislation on a variety of topics took effect on Jan. 1.

Minimum wage

The state’s minimum wage is now $10.10 an hour, up from $9.60 an hour in 2016. In 2015, the minimum wage was $9.15 an hour.

The new minimum wage completes a three-year wage increase passed by Connecticut’s legislature in 2014. Advocates are pushing for a $15 minimum wage in Connecticut in the future, but no legislation has passed to put that into effect.

“No one who works full-time should live in poverty,” Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said. “We believe hard-working men and women, many of whom are supporting families, deserve fair wages.”

Health care

Certain Connecticut health insurance policies now have to cover breast tomosynthesis, or three-dimensional mammograms, at the option of the woman receiving the treatment.

Under the previous law, policies covered baseline mammograms for women age 35 through 39, and annual mammograms for women age 40 or older. Now insurance must cover the mammogram at a woman’s request.

According to breastcancer.org, a nonprofit dedicated to providing information about breast cancer to the masses, three-dimensional mammograms “find more cancers than traditional two-dimensional mammograms.”

In other health care laws, advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) may now prescribe medical marijuana to patients for a variety of conditions. APRNs may not prescribe medical marijuana for glaucoma. Prior to this new law, only physicians could prescribe medical marijuana. Additionally, APRNs may now issue “do not resuscitate” orders.

Home improvement

A new law now requires certain residential restoration service providers to register as home improvement contractors.

This expands the scope of the home improvement registration law by requiring anyone performing water, fire, or storm restoration or mold remediation to register with the Department of Consumer Protection as a contractor. The act requires any contract for repair, remediation or mitigation work relating to a claim under a personal or commercial risk insurance policy to comply with the home improvement law’s required contract content requirements.



The act also requires contractors conducting home improvement repair work related to a loss covered under these insurance policies to provide the insured with a written notice of the work to be completed and the estimated total price.

Disability symbol

The official disability symbol used on parking spaces and on cars has changed.

The new symbol replaces the international access picture of a free-standing wheelchair. The new logo is a more dynamic image leaning forward with a sense of movement.

The State Building Code will use the new symbol in all buildings and structures constructed, substantially renovated, or expanded.

Ban the box

Connecticut became the ninth state to prohibit employers from asking prospective employees about prior arrests, criminal charges or convictions on an initial job application.

The national movement to initiate these changes is often referred to as “ban the box,” which refers to a checkmark box on job applications that inquires about arrests and convictions.

Exceptions to this law are when information is required by state or federal law or if the employee is applying for a position for which the employer has to obtain a security or fidelity bond.

“This is a bill that allows people who have made mistakes in their lives to get in the door,” said Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano while speaking with the Hartford Courant. “They’re not judged just by a simple application without the ability of their personality, their charisma, to come through.”

A full list of new laws is available at cga.ct.gov/asp/aearchives/20170101ActsEffective.asp.

Additional reporting by Tony Spinelli