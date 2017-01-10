Obituary: Christopher M. Byron

Christopher Michael Byron of Stony Brook Colony in Weston, died Saturday, Jan. 7. He was 72.

Byron was born on Dec. 27, 1944 in Washington, D.C. and grew up in Westport on Blue Water Hill, which he was recently writing a book about. His parents Edward and Katherine Byron worked in radio and television.

Byron dropped out of Stamford High School in 1962 to join the Navy. In 1964, he enrolled at Yale College, graduating in 1968. While at Yale he met Maria Los and they married on June 4, 1968 in Mount Vernon, New York.

Byron had an immensely successful career in business news journalism exposing white collar crime and fraud over the course of 40+ years. In his early days, he was a foreign correspondent for Time Magazine working in Bonn, Germany and London. He later wrote for The New York Post, Bloomberg News and The New York Observer as a columnist focused on taking down corporate swindlers. He also wrote for Forbes, Playboy magazine, the New York Daily News, New York magazine and Esquire magazine.

He authored six books including the New York Times best-selling unauthorized biography about Martha Stewart that was made into made-for-TV movie and aired on NBC.

Byron is survived by his now ex-wife Maria Byron, daughters Katy Poats and Jana Byron, son Nick Byron and brother Kevin Byron.

A wake will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Collins Funeral, 92 East Ave., Norwalk, followed by a memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the Byron family asks for donations to the Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation, which Byron was on the board of, Yale University (Journalism Initiative), or the Authors Guild, where Byron was a member.