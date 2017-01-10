Weston league holds Electoral College discussion

The League of Women Voters of Weston will host a forum on the Electoral College at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Weston Public Library Community Room. The forum will be presented by popular historian Mark Albertson, and is open to the public.

The Electoral College has been very much in the news and the league program will shed light on the origins and consequences of this unique and sometimes controversial institution. What were the concerns and motivations of some of the Founding Fathers that led to creation of the Electoral College? Does the occasional divergence of popular and Electoral College votes reflect an outcome anticipated by the Constitution’s framers? These questions and more will be answered and discussed.

Mark Albertson teaches a wide range of historical subjects and discusses current events at the Lifetime Learners Institute and other venues throughout the area, including the Weston Senior Activities Center. He is the historical research editor for Army Aviation magazine and the author of several books, including They’ll Have to Follow You: The Triumph of the Great White Fleet. He also teaches history at the Norwalk Community College extended studies program.