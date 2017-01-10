The Weston Forum

Monday At Seven: Get better results in job search

Paul Stuhlman, co-founder of JobSearchDx will present “Introducing a New Technology to Speed your Job Search, the Job Search Diagnostic“ to the Mondays At Seven networking group on Jan. 16.

The presentation is at the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston and begins with networking at 7 a.m. The presentation kicks off at 8 a.m. and is over by 9 a.m.

The Job Search Diagnostic is a system that provides highly personalized feedback and advice to speed a search — and helps participants land a job faster.

It evaluates a person’s effectiveness across a comprehensive framework of principles that determine success.

Participants learn what they’re doing well, where they need improvement, and most importantly — how they can get better results.

Stuhlman will give an overview of this resource and discuss the factors that determine success in the job search.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

For more information email [email protected] or visit mondaysat7.org.

