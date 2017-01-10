Juan Negroni: A memory of leaving Cuba

Fidel Castro’s passing brought back a personal memory of when I left Cuba for New York City. As a 4-year-old, I was not on an heroic escape like many who fled at great peril. Nor did I come in search of wealth as is often the case with those believing America stocks pots of gold waiting to be dug out with guile, toil and a speck of fortune dust.

We came before Castro, to live with my father, whom I remembered only because of a photo my mother kept showing me.

We flew from Havana to Miami, a flight I recall because of tiny yellow rectangular boxes the flight attendants handed out to other passengers. Those sitting in the seats across the aisle opened their boxes and tossed shiny white squares into their mouths, rolling them around with their tongues.

I wanted to taste those white squares and extended my arm hoping the flight attendant would give in to my smile. But my mother, who went on to get certificates for completing two classes in English but never learned to speak the language in her almost 50 years of living in Spanish Harlem, waved her away. As the Chiclets gum pieces were being handed out, Mom said to me, “No, no para ti.” Not for you.

In Miami, we stayed overnight in a hotel room. That evening as my mother cuddled my baby brother, Pedro Jesus, she cried. It was the first of only two times I ever saw her do that.

Who could have faulted her? At 23, she was the mother of two, and was married to a traveling merchant mariner from Puerto Rico, 16 years her senior. Before then, the farthest she had traveled beyond Guantanamo, our birthplace, was to her older sister’s house in Guaimaro, about 190 miles away.

On our train ride from Miami to New York City she spoke of my father. As adults, my brother and I came to suspect my father may have had other children. That doubt ended shortly after one summer trip to Yauco, Puerto Rico, when I tried tracing his roots and left my name and address with whomever I spoke to. A few weeks after I got home, someone — we didn’t know who — left a disabled adult man at our front door. We were told he was our father’s son.



Whatever my father’s past, his demonstrative love for my mother suggested a man of character, a man we believe remained devoted to her until his death. When the coroner came to take him, my mother threw herself on him, sobbing, “Mi amor, mi amor.” My love, my love. It was the second and last time I saw her cry.



Finally, we got off the train in New York City. Years later, my mother said we had arrived on a very cold Thanksgiving. I had short pants on but I don’t remember feeling cold. But I do remember recognizing my father immediately and running into his arms. He wore a tie, a hat, and what I thought was a long, light-brown jacket. I had never seen an overcoat before. As I think back to that November day, my father, a laborer, poor and illiterate, was dressed in such a way that he could have passed himself off as another captain of industry in a lineup with the likes of the Rockefellers and Vanderbilts.



I don’t know why some events from that journey are a blank and the ones I have are so vivid. No matter how much I try, there is not one strand of memory I can recall of how we got from Guantanamo to the airport in Havana, getting to or from our hotel in Miami, or how we went from the train station in New York City to our apartment in Spanish Harlem. Of that I remember nothing.

I guess when it comes to the frames of memory our minds store, some are tucked away deep inside of us, never to resurface, while other frames live on inexplicably, never to be forgotten.



Writers often take events from their lives and fictionalize them. If I were to do that, I would have conjured up an imaginary memory of drama and intrigue with our fleeing incognito across the Cuban countryside. And for comic relief, the attendant on the flight from Havana to Miami would have yielded to my smile, and sneaked a yellow packet of Chiclets to me … past my mother’s closed eyes.



Juan Antonio Negroni is a Weston resident, consultant, speaker, and ghostwriter/writer. He has written newsletters, book reviews, wine columns, and essays for Connecticut publications. He has also written children’s books, the most recent, The Magic Fridge.