Rare Alfred Sisley exhibit at Bruce Museum

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the French Impressionist Alfred Sisley. This is the first retrospective in more than 20 years of this major Impressionist.

The exhibit showcases 50 of Sisley’s paintings, which come from private collections and major museums in Europe and North America. The Bruce Museum will premiere the exhibition on Jan. 21. It will run through May 21. This is the only venue in the United States for this exhibit. It will then travel to France, where it will be on view from June through October.

Born in Paris in 1839 to well-to-do British parents, Alfred Sisley intended to pursue a career in commerce and spent two years in London, from 1857 to 1859. During this time, he visited museums, studying both the Old Masters and the great British landscape painters John Constable and J.M.W. Turner.

On his return to Paris, Sisley was determined to become a landscape painter and enrolled in Charles Gleyre’s studio, where he met the future Impressionists Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Frédéric Bazille.

Initially, Sisley worked in the naturalistic landscape tradition of the Barbizon School but increasingly adopted a proto-Impressionistic style, recording specific locations in a sequence of visual records of different times of the day, weather conditions and seasons.

In addition to regular viewing hours, the Bruce Museum is holding scheduled adult tours, school programs, hands-on in-gallery family activities, and special public programming to complement the exhibit.

There will also be a graduate student symposium, the only one of its kind in the region, featuring doctoral students from leading art history programs who will present their original research on the multifaceted ways in which artists frame nature in their work.

For more information about the Sisley exhibit, hours of operation, and special programs, visit brucemuseum.org.