News Alert: Bonfire at Emmanuel cancelled

January 7, 2017

The Christmas tree bonfire scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m., at Emmanuel Church, 285 Lyons Plain Road in Weston, has been cancelled due to the weather.

A new date has not yet been announced.

