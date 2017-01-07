Weston actor James Naughton speaks to Y’s Women

Actor James Naughton of Weston will be the guest speaker at the Jan. 9 meeting of the Y’s Women at Temple Israel in Westport.

The meeting will begin at 10:45 a.m. with coffee and conversation, followed by the program at 11:30.

A player on film and TV, Naughton is best-known for his work on the musical stage, which has garnered him two Tony awards. The first was for his performance in 1990 as the cynical detective in City of Angels, and the other as the slick lawyer in the revival of Chicago in 1997.

A graduate of Yale School of Drama, Naughton won a Theatre World Award in 1971 for his portrayal as Edmund in Long Day’s Journey into Night.

He has also directed stage plays, including Arthur Miller’s The Price and Our Town with Paul Newman and Jane Curtin. His film work includes The Paper Chase, The Glass Menagerie, The Good Mother, and The First Wives Club.

Recently, Naughton has taken to the cabaret circuit with his one-man show Street of Dreams, comprised of songs from country and western to contemporary pop to classic standards.

The Y’s Women, founded in 1992, serves active and involved working and retired women in Fairfield County, and has a membership of more than 400 members.

To learn more, visit the website at yswomen.org. For membership information, contact Doris Levinson at [email protected]