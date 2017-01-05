A seemingly strong start became a battle for the Weston High boys basketball team in the finals of the Plainville Tournament

The Trojans were up seven points over Sports and Medical Sciences Academy (SMSA) after one quarter. However, they were later outscored by their opponent in each of the following frames and came up short, 52-50, on Friday, Dec. 30, for their first loss of the season.

Weston, which led in most aspects of the game, led 21-14 and was also in good shape at halftime with a six-point (33-27) advantage. When play resumed, SMSA began to chip away at the lead.

With Weston up 45-43 after three quarters it was still anyone’s game. A defensive struggle followed as each side was held to single digits in the time remaining, but with SMSA holding a 9-5 advantage it was just enough for the win.

Christian Watanabe led the Trojans with 28 points, including five successful three-point shots. Chris Hover also scored in double digits with 12, with one three-pointer, and had three steals on defense.

Zach Clevenger scored four points with Andrew Folger (eight rebounds), Zac Spencer and Rob Waltzman (seven rebounds) netting two apiece.

Weston was in a reverse situation of sorts when it took on host Plainville in the first round a day earlier. After trailing by three points, it turned the tables on its opponent in a 46-33 win.

Down 11-8, the Trojans then came to life offensively for the rest of the half. They also held the hosts to single digits in each of the remaining periods.

Opening the second half up 25-8, Weston maintained a seven-point lead going into the final period and never looked back.

A strong performance from the foul line also worked to Weston’s advantage, as it sank 15 of 23 shots.

Hover led Weston with 14 points, including one three-pointer. He had three steals on defense.

Watanabe also scored in double figures with 12, including two three-pointers. Clevenger scored seven points and Waltzman sank six and blocked three shots while on defense. Andrew Folger and Jason Lawrence scored five and two points, respectively.

Weston, now 3-1, hosts New Fairfield on Friday at 7 p.m., visits Jonathan law on Saturday at 4 and visits New Fairfield on Tuesday for a rematch at 7.