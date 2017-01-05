The Weston Forum

Girls basketball: Trojans win sixth straight

By Weston Forum on January 5, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Weston High’s Georgia Burkard looks to shoot during a girls varsity basketball game. The Trojans defeated Brien McMahon 42-23 on Tuesday, Dec. 27. — File photo

The success of the Weston High girls basketball team has followed a familiar pattern in the early part of the season.

In nearly all of their games the Trojans have significantly outscored their opponents in the second half. The latest example came at Brien McMahon, in which the  visitors posted a 41-23 win on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Weston has now won its first six games and is off to its best start since 2010.

“I’m thrilled,” said Weston head coach Dan Rosen, whose team is now tied with New Fairfield for first place in the South-West Conference Patriot Division. “I’m really happy with the progress we’re making.”

The Trojans have been led in part by sophomore guard Katie Orefice, who scored 13 points. She also had six steals while on defense.

“She is so comfortable pushing the ball,” said Rosen. “She’s finding the hoop and looking for teammates coming to the hoop.”

Team speed has also been a factor in Weston’s success so far. The Trojans are able to beat their opponents down the court.

Georgia Burkard led Weston with 14 points. Grace Toner scored six. On defense, Jen Welsh forced eight turnovers.

“This is a talented group that enjoys playing together,” said Rosen.

Weston hosts Bunnell today (Thursday) at 7 p.m. and is home to New Fairfield on Tuesday, also at 7.

