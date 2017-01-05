In their first meet of the season, the Weston High indoor track teams had a small group of 23 varsity athletes competing at the Wilton Wright Invitational on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Southern Connecticut State University. Most of the competitors registered qualifying standards for the class M state meet. Top three places were registered in six events.

The highlight of the track events was the 1,600 meters. Stephen Tyler took first in 4:33, defeating a field loaded with top runners from the recent cross-country season. His final lap brought him from fourth place all the way to victory, just nipping Cheshire’s Brendan Murray at the wire by .14 second.

Kathleen Murphy (5:24) and Nicole Werner (5:26) also ran excellent races, taking second and third in the girls race. Murphy came within a second of catching Tolland’s Katherine Deloreto, the state Class M cross country champion.

The 4×400 boys relay team of Matt Scott, Baruch Goodman, Kevin Stankiewicz and Tyler finished second in 3:41, with Tyler’s anchor bringing them from fourth to within 0.3 second of Middletown’s winning effort. Junior Brian Kennedy, in his first time running indoor track, took third in the 55 hurdles in 8.38. He also competed in the 55-meter dash.

Weston fielded a very large contingent in the 600 meters. Scott, Stankiewicz, Goodman and Ryan Werner all registered qualifying times, with Stankiewicz’s 1:31.57 being the best of the day. For the girls, Mimi Fellowes, Lauren Bigelow, Lilly Phillips and freshman Kristen Krigsman competed well, with Fellowes’ time of 1:45.98 leading the way.

Also competing on the track were Zach Yung, who registered a personal best of 4:54 in the 1,600, and Luke Simboli in the 55 hurdles. Emily Prackup, Cassie Kelly and Sophia Rico all competed in the 55 meters, with Rico making the semifinals in a time of 8.08. Eliza Kleban competed in the 1,600 meters.

Weston athletes completely dominated the pole vault. In the boys event, Andrew Zych (11’), Joe Ferraro (11’) and Dan Petty (10’ 6”) captured the first three places. Vaughn Campos registered a personal best with 9’ 6”.

Danielle Cass won the girls event with a fine jump of 10’ 6”, while Rico took third at 9’ 6”. Freshman Elizabeth Murphy, in her first time competing, cleared 4’ 8” in the high jump and qualified for the state meet.

The Trojans’ next meet will be one of the South-West Conference development meets at Wesleyan University on Jan. 7, where they will bring a very large contingent of athletes.