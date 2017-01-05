Simply having superior numbers would go a long way for the Weston High wrestling team in its match at Harding of Bridgeport.

The Trojans filled three more weight classes than the competition last Thursday, Dec. 29. Those forfeit wins translated into some easy points in a 48-34 win.

Harding was off to a good start in the light weight groups with Xavier Reed pinning Jack Tunney in 54 seconds at 106 pounds. It also got the win at 113 when Weston had no eligible wrestler.

All the Trojans had to do was have a wrestler for each of the next four weight classes, which they did, as Harding did not. Anthony Fontana (120 pounds), Andrew Crackup (126), Jake Cavicchia (132) and Seth Papay (138) all won by forfeit.

Jack Braden took to the mat at 145 pounds and pinned Ataa Phipps in 3:38.

“He was psychologically ready to wrestle before the match even started,” said Weston head coach Mario Federici. “That’s always a good tactic.”

The Presidents still made things interesting by winning the next three classes, including 152 pounds, with Charlie Rivas taking a 15-1 decision from Jackson Quist.

They won the 170-pound match by forfeit and Jamar Mighty then pinned Leif Kronberg in 1:04.

The Trojans clinched victory by taking the next three matches. Jackson Aguas won by forfeit at 182 pounds.

Camillo Fontana pinned Messiah Mays in 4:43 at 195 pounds.

“He has a positive attitude and he is wrestling tough, said Federici. “If he keeps it up, he should have a successful year.”

At 220 pounds, Mike Otworth made an early mistake, which put him down a few points at the beginning of the match, but recovered to pin Markus Simmons in 2:46. Harding won by forfeit at 285 pounds.

Weston hosts Notre Dame on Wednesday at 6 p.m.