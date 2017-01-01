The Weston Forum

Emmanuel holds Christmas tree bonfire in Weston

By Patricia Gay on January 1, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Religion · 0 Comments

Scene from last year's bonfire at Emmanuel Church in Weston. — File photo

For residents looking for a way to dispose of their holiday Christmas trees, Emmanuel Episcopal Church is holding a Christmas tree bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m., at 285 Lyons Plain Road in Weston.

This will be Emmanuel’s 12th annual Epiphany Bonfire, which has has become an annual non-denominational gathering for the Weston community.

For a donation of $25, residents may bring a Christmas tree to the church until 5 p.m. on Saturday for the 6 p.m. bonfire.

For a donation of $35, church volunteers with trucks will collect trees from Weston households and bring them to the field north of the church for the bonfire.

All proceeds collected will benefit the Weston Warm-Up Fund.

Last year, Emmanuel raised more than $3,500 from the event for neighbors unable to adequately heat and fuel their homes without help.

The community is invited to attend the bonfire, which will light up the night, and afterward enjoy refreshments in Emmanuel’s parish hall.

This family-friendly event is made possible by the support of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department and the Weston Warm-Up Fund.

To schedule a Christmas tree pickup for the bonfire, call the office at Emmanuel Church at 203-227-8565 no later than Friday, Jan. 6.

Patricia Gay

The Weston Forum

