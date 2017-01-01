Editorial: Resolutions

They sound so finite and firm.

Resolutions — to be “resolute” in a commitment to do something.

The new year is a logical time to take stock. Unfortunately, while we mentally might have the desire to be resolute in making changes in our lives — the power of another “R” word — routine — often tends to get in the way of our resolutions.

We say to ourselves, This is the year we’re going to eat healthier, work out, lose weight, get a better job, spend more time together as a family, read more books, take a pottery class, go gluten-free, or whatever it is we promise ourselves — sometimes every year.

Some years we are successful, but often the routine reverts back to our life of the year before. We can’t follow through on those specific self-promises and resolutions we made at the beginning of the year.

Perhaps broader resolutions this year will be more practical to commit to, given uncertainty in our country as we face new leadership this year in the White House.

The election was contentious and divided our country greatly. We had blue states, red states, Democrats, Republicans, outsiders, insiders — labels categorizing and dividing us.

At the end of the day, we’re all Americans. We share so many common goals and values. But did we let derisive and hateful political speech influence us so that we turned on our friends, family and neighbors?

Americans need to take time now to breathe. We need to move forward. We need to commit to working together for the common good.

This may take a great deal of understanding, introspection and forgiveness. But those are three resolutions we can all keep.

And if we haven’t already, let’s resolve to eliminate the word hate and the emotion hatred from our lives in 2017.

We cannot change the world. We can only change our contribution to it.

Let’s make it our No. 1 New Year’s resolution to make that contribution an overwhelmingly positive one.