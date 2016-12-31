Obituary: Dale W. Lutz

Dale W. Lutz, 70, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his sons and wife of 47 years on December 29, 2016. He was the son of the late Elmer and Dorothy Lutz of Long Island.

Dale spent more than 35 years in the banking industry and held numerous leadership positions starting as Manager, Data Control at National Bank of Detroit. In 1972 he joined Manufacturers Hanover Trust’s Credit and Lending program. As branch banking expanded, he went to MHT Co’s Rochester office in 1976 as Assistant Vice President, and was named Vice President in 1979. While in Rochester, he served on various local organizations including the Board of Trustees of the Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Compeer, Corporate Counsel for Memorial Art Gallery, and Strong Memorial Hospital’s Managers Development Committee.

In 1983 he relocated to NYC for the MHT Business Banking Group and in 1989 became Group Executive and Regional Manager for the Special Markets Group. He taught Credit and Commercial Lending for the American Institute of Banking, was a speaker at the American Banking Association and the Bank Marketing Association.

By the late 1990s until retirement, Dale was JPMorgan Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, Southern Tier Region where he was responsible for commercial and municipal business for ten upstate New York counties and 26 counties in Pennsylvania. He was active in various civic organizations and was the bank’s community spokesperson.

Mr. Lutz holds degrees from the University of Toledo and the Graduate School of Credit and Financial Management at Dartmouth College. Despite travel and late work hours, Dale never missed a school event for his sons and made time to serve as Little League Coach, Cub Scout Pack Leader, Treasurer at church, and mentor for his sons through college to their early careers. During retirement, Dale alternated his time between Connecticut, Cape Cod and West Palm Beach, where he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Dale is survived by his wife and college sweetheart Sandra and his 3 sons Kristoffer and wife Marisa of Sudbury, MA, Jeffrey and wife Carolyn of Hopkinton, MA, Adam and wife Erika of Briarcliff Manor, NY, and brother Drew Lutz and wife Christine of Columbia, MD. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren, Mason, Madeline, Alexander, and Aaron, and his niece Julie and nephews Kevin and Corey. In addition, Dale is also survived by his aunt Muriel Salerno of Whiting, NJ, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

A visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home 74 Algonquin Ave. (Rte 151) Mashpee, MA on Monday January 2, 2017 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 3 Job’s Fishing Rd., Mashpee on Tuesday January 3, 2017 at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Great Neck Woods Cemetery in Mashpee. Floral donations of your choice will be accepted by the funeral home. For online guestbook and directions please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.