The Weston High boys varsity basketball team’s three-game winning streak stopped with a 52-50 loss to Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in the championship game of the Plainville Tournament on Friday, Dec. 30.

Weston, which led 21-14 after one quarter, was outscored by its opponent in each of the remaining frames.

Christian Watanabe led the Trojans with 28 points, including five successful three-point shots. Chris Hover also scored in double digits with 12 with one three-pointer and had three steals on defense.

Zach Clevenger scored four points with Andrew Folger (eight rebounds), Zac Spencer and Rob Waltzman (seven rebounds) each netting two apiece.